ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — One of the best places to live in the United States is right in Philadelphia’s backyard. Money Magazine released its 100 best places to live in the country rankings, and Abington, Montgomery County, is the only local spot to make the list.
Abington came in on Money Magazine’s rankings at No. 74. The median household income in Abington is $87,555, with a 3% projected job growth and a 30-minute average commute. The median home price is $278,045, with a population of 55,240 and 205 clear days per year on average.
Other places in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that cracked the list were Piscataway, New Jersey (68), Franklin, New Jersey (88), and Shadyside, Pennsylvania (94). No towns in Delaware cracked the top 100.
Health Officials Report First Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Philadelphia In 2019
Clarksville, Tennessee, finished first and Round Rock, Texas, and Fishers, Indiana, round out the top three.
Money Magazine examined places with populations of 50,000 or greater while breaking places with populations higher than 300,000 broken into neighborhoods. From there, the magazine only considered neighborhoods with a population between 5,000 and 200,000.
The magazine eliminated places that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of its state’s median household income or a lack of ethnic diversity. The 100 best places to live came from a total of 1,796 places.
It looked at more than 80 different types of data, including economy, cost of living, diversity, education and housing, among other factors.
To see the full rankings, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.