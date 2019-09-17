PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials announced Tuesday the first human case of the West Nile virus in the city for 2019. The virus is a neurologic infection that is spread by infected mosquitoes biting humans.
“We all have a role in preventing the spread of West Nile Virus. And it’s easy to do: wear mosquito repellent and dump out standing water,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said in a statement.
A majority of the people who are infected with the virus will not develop symptoms, however, one in five will come down with a fever and flu-like symptoms. One in 150 people will develop a severe infection that causes inflammation of the brain or spine that could lead to death.
There were 17 West Nile virus cases in the city last year.
To report mosquito problems, contact the health department at 215-685-9000.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.