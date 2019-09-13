PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been two weeks since Dorian decimated the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, killing at least 42 people, with 1,300 more missing and feared dead, as another tropical storm is heading their way. Philadelphia’s Caribbean community came together on Friday morning to raise awareness and money to help the people of the Bahamas who lost everything.
Relief efforts are underway but organizers are now seeking support from the greater community.
“I wanted to make sure I did my part being a Bahamian but also being a human being,” said Remy Duncombe, a team member for the Caribbean Community in Philadelphia.
CultureTrust has established a tax deductible designated fund for the Bahamas. Click here to donate.
