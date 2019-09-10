



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Local help is on the way for Hurricane Dorian survivors. Delaware County residents have responded overwhelmingly to the need for supplies in the Bahamas. Loads of basic necessities have been donated and will soon be heading for those most in need.

It’s all hands on deck in Delaware County with the Fraternal Order of Police stepping up to help Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian. Two trucks full of food and supplies donated by Delaware County residents will soon be on their way to the Bahamas.

The islands were devastated by the storm that lingered for days, claiming at least 50 lives and destroying massive amounts of homes and property.

“Over the last week, we’ve been collecting supplies for Hurricane Dorian relief. Our initial plan was to go down south and to help our brothers and sisters in the south if the storm hit,” said Chris Eiserman with the Delaware County FOP. “But since that didn’t happen, we decided to relocate and we’re gonna help the people in the Bahamas.”

“Delaware County has an open heart and they’ve always shown kindness and generosity, and today was no different,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said.

Basic necessities will be shipped to those in the most dire need.

“We have about 18 pallets of donations, which entails water, Gatorade, snacks, toiletries, pillows, sheets,” Eiserman said.

Logistics surrounding when the shipment will arrive at the Freeport Port are still being worked out. It make take a few weeks to get all of the supplies there.

Whether it’s days or weeks, the need is and will continue to be great as hurricane victims slowly try to put their lives back together.

“Every little bit helps. The Bahamas have been devastated so it’s the little things like this that we can do to help get these people back on their feet and get their life moving forward again,” Eiserman said.

Two local companies are handling the shipping and logistics for free. They were also involved in shipping aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.