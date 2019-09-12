



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel dominated the Phillies on the mound Wednesday night, he owned the Phillies front office off of it. Keuchel allowed just one run with eight strikeouts over six innings in the Braves’ 3-1 win.

Over his five starts prior to Wednesday’s game, the 2015 AL Cy Young award winner has looked the part. During that span, Keuchel is 4-0 with a 0.87 ERA with 27 strikeouts to nine walks and just three earned runs allowed.

Pretty good. And when you look at the Phillies’ depleted pitching staff, it’s easy to think “man, the Phillies should’ve signed that guy.”

After Wednesday’s game, Keuchel made sure the Phils front office didn’t forget that.

Dallas Keuchel on if there was any extra motivation to beat the #Phillies tonight after what didn’t go down in free agency pic.twitter.com/PXfJQ7SU9p — Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 12, 2019

When asked if he had any extra motivation pitching against a team that balked at signing him, Keuchel didn’t hold back.

“I mean if you don’t come calling, what is there for me to be mad about? I think a lot of those guys over there in the front office are second-guessing themselves, and I would too,” Keuchel told reporters.

Keuchel entered the offseason as one of the top free agent pitchers available. The Phillies seemingly had a need for pitching and were long linked to Keuchel.

The #Phillies, according to team executives, have visions of signing Harper,

Keuchel and Kimbrel. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 15, 2019

Astros understandably like their team but they’re said still in touch with Dallas Keuchel, who received 3 calls the day Harper got done. Phillies are also in and could solidify their favorite status by importing star lefty, tho with prospects coming they’re preferring short term. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 6, 2019

The issue came down to term. Keuchel was reportedly seeking a multi-year deal and the Phillies — and every other team in MLB — were not willing to meet his demands.

Keuchel held out well into the regular season and eventually signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Braves in early June.

Keuchel is heating up as the Braves soar into the playoffs, while the Phils’ rotation has been a disaster all season.

Coulda, woulda, shoulda.