



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles’ prove-it season took a major hit in his first game with the Jacksonville Jaguars when he broke his clavicle in the first quarter Sunday. The former Eagles QB and Super Bowl 52 MVP is expected to return this season.

Foles and the Jags had high hopes after agreeing to a four-year, $88 million contract this offseason — Foles was expected to solve Jacksonville’s string of recent poor QB play and Foles was out to prove he could be a starter in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Carson Wentz said he reached out to his friend and former teammate to offer his support.

“I love Nick to death and the competitor that he is. That’s really a bummer,” Wentz said during Wednesday’s press conference. “That’s what we sign up for when we play this game. I know those are things you can’t control and I know he believes that. I know he believes that God is using that for a reason. To be able to just go through it from a faith-filled standpoint for him, it’s tough. I know he will handle it well.”

Foles was 5 for 8 with a beautiful touchdown pass in the first quarter vs. the Chiefs before leaving with the injury.

Nick Foles with an absolute DIME 🎯 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/jZ0by2rzGg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2019

The Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night.