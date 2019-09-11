By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gregory Maxwell, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified the 42-year-old “naked man” who was charged with vandalizing several vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say Gregory Maxwell, of Philadelphia, has been charged with five counts of criminal mischief.

Maxwell is accused of smashing the windows and mirrors of several cars on the 2300 block of Tremont Street in the city’s Bustleton section on Monday night.

Neighbors found the damage around 9:30 p.m. and there were notes left on the cars telling the owners to contact police for a report.

One note indicated that a “naked man” was responsible for the damage.

Arriving officers located Maxwell and ordered him to lay down which police say he ignored.

The suspect continued walking past the officers and then officers tased him.

He was taken into custody and treated at Nazareth Hospital for cuts to his hands.

Comments