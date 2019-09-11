PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified the 42-year-old “naked man” who was charged with vandalizing several vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say Gregory Maxwell, of Philadelphia, has been charged with five counts of criminal mischief.
Maxwell is accused of smashing the windows and mirrors of several cars on the 2300 block of Tremont Street in the city’s Bustleton section on Monday night.
Neighbors found the damage around 9:30 p.m. and there were notes left on the cars telling the owners to contact police for a report.
One note indicated that a “naked man” was responsible for the damage.
Imagine finding this note on your car after it’s been vandalized overnight. This is it what some residents in northeast Philadelphia woke up to this morning on the 2300 block of Tremont Street. pic.twitter.com/we2qyxDzen
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 10, 2019
Arriving officers located Maxwell and ordered him to lay down which police say he ignored.
The suspect continued walking past the officers and then officers tased him.
He was taken into custody and treated at Nazareth Hospital for cuts to his hands.
