Note Found On Car Says 'Naked Man' Vandalized Several Cars In Northeast Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several car owners in Northeast Philadelphia woke up Tuesday morning to find their car windows smashed and mirrors broken. The trail of destruction happened along the 2300 block of Tremont Street in the city’s Bustleton section.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several car owners in Northeast Philadelphia woke up Tuesday morning to find their car windows smashed and mirrors broken. The trail of destruction happened along the 2300 block of Tremont Street in the city’s Bustleton section.
Neighbors discovered the damage around 9:30 p.m. Monday night and left notes on the cars, telling the owners to contact police for a report.
One note indicated a “naked man” was responsible for the damage.
You must log in to post a comment.