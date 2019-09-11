



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A top lawmaker is planning to introduce legislation to make New Jersey the first state in the nation to ban the sale of all electronic smoking devices as six people have died nationwide from vaping-related lung illnesses. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney says his bill would phase out the sale of all vaping products over the next few years.

JUST IN: NJ's top lawmaker @NJSenatePres Steve Sweeney plans to introduce measure to make New Jersey the first state in the nation to ban the sale of all electronic smoking devices #vaping — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 11, 2019

“There is an urgency here with the health and safety – and even the lives – of young people at risk,” Sweeney said in a statement. “That is why I will propose a complete ban on all vaping products.”

Delaware Health Officials Investigating 3 Potential Cases Of Vaping-Related Lung Disease

In the statement, Sweeney also praised state Sens. Shirley Turner and Joe Vitale for wanting to restrict the availability and use of flavored vaping products.

Turner’s legislation would make New Jersey the second state in the nation to prohibit the sale or distribution of flavored electronic smoking devices and related products. Vitale has authored a bill that would limit the sales of e-cigarettes.

“The health and safety and even the lives of young people are at risk,” Sweeney said. “The flavored products are targeted at teenagers and young adults with the intent of luring them into addiction. We should not allow another generation to get addicted to a product that lowers life expectancy and seriously damages their heart and lungs. Here is a product that we know is seriously harming the health of users, especially our youth.”

President Donald Trump also announced Wednesday his administration is moving to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

Delaware County Parents Issue Warning After They Say Son Was Placed On Life Support Because Of Vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 450 cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in 33 states, including six deaths.

In New Jersey, there are three cases of vaping-related illnesses that have been confirmed by the state’s Department of Health and 19 others are under investigation.