



DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware’s Division of Public Health is investigating three cases of lung illnesses possibly linked to vaping, officials announced on Monday. As of Sept. 6, there are 450 cases nationwide of lung illnesses associated to the use of e-cigarette products, including devices, liquids, refill pods, and cartridges.

As of Saturday, there have been five reported deaths from a lung disease possibly linked to e-cigarette products.

“The rising number of lung illnesses across the country that are associated with the use of e-cigarette products is incredibly alarming,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “We strongly encourage individuals, especially youth, to avoid using e-cigarette products. I cannot stress this point strongly enough-these illnesses can be life-threatening.”

While officials continue to investigate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the aerosol used in the e-cigarettes contains harmful substances such as nicotine, lead products and cancer-causing agents.

The CDC started investigating the lung illnesses on Aug. 1 and has been working closely with the FDA, state and other public health partners, and clinicians to determine the cause.

There has been no evidence of an infectious disease in the patients at this time, which leads officials to believe the lung illnesses are linked to a chemical exposure.

Many of those affected have reported using e-cigarette products with liquid that contains cannabinoid products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol.

The patients have been experiencing respiratory symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain. Some have experienced gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and non-specific symptoms include fatigue, fever or weight loss.

The symptoms usually develop over a couple days but can develop over several weeks, health officials say.

The DPH strongly advises people to stop using all e-cigarette products.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms and are concerned after using e-cigarette products, contact your local health care provider or the local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.