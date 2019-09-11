PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Philadelphia staple is set to reopen on Wednesday and is offering anyone who walks through the door a big discount. It’s a rebirth of the diner, and any customer who walks through the door will receive a 50% discount on their bill from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It has been a South Philly favorite since 1950, but a fire forced the diner to temporarily close in July.
For the past six weeks, crews have worked to repair the building, getting it ready for customers who are looking to satisfy their hunger.
Owner Michael Petrogiannis told Eyewitness News that he initially thought it would take 10 days to reopen the restaurant, but when severe smoke damage to the ceiling was found, the timetable for reopening changed.
“It was a long, bumpy road,” Petrogiannis said. “The fire happened on the end of the building. We thought we would be open in 10 days, but there was a lot more damage than I thought there was. So it took six weeks, but the place came along very good and turned out very nice. People are looking forward to this opening. Hopefully, everything is going to be fine.”
“I look forward to seeing everybody here sometime in the future,” Petrogiannis said.
For the full interview watch the video above.
You must log in to post a comment.