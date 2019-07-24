BREAKING:Fire Crews Battling Blaze At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters have placed a blaze at Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia under control. The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. at the diner located at 1501 Snyder Avenue on Wednesday. It was placed under control at 6:18 p.m.

Chopper 3 is over the scene as crews battled the fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Officials are on scene investigating the blaze.

