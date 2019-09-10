SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — The Souderton Area School District says it was the victim of a ransomware attack over Labor Day weekend. The district is working with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to solve the network disruption and encryption caused by the attack.
District officials say the ransomware attack is still causing disruptions to the district’s technology systems, giving teachers limited access to e-mail and other services.
The district says no financial systems or information was compromised during the attack.
The school district says it does not anticipate any disruptions to the school calendar and it hopes full operations will be restored soon.
In the meantime, parents are advised to call the school for any time-sensitive matters.
