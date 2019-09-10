Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The social media scandal rocking the Philadelphia Police Department takes center stage on Tuesday at City Hall. City council is holding a hearing at 1 p.m.
On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney briefed community leaders on the investigation into offensive posts allegedly involving Philadelphia police officers.
In July, 13 police officers lost their jobs.
Philadelphia community leaders say more firings are expected.
