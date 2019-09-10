  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The social media scandal rocking the Philadelphia Police Department takes center stage on Tuesday at City Hall. City council is holding a hearing at 1 p.m.

On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney briefed community leaders on the investigation into offensive posts allegedly involving Philadelphia police officers.

In July, 13 police officers lost their jobs.

Philadelphia community leaders say more firings are expected.

