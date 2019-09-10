Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill is taking action following complaints over parties at Muhammad Ali’s former home. On Monday night, the township council took the first step on an ordinance that would prohibit short-term rentals of less than 30 consecutive days.
There have been complaints about loud parties at Ali’s former home, which has been up for rent on Airbnb.
If fully approved, the ordinance would take effect Nov. 1.
The 6,000-square-foot home was going for $1,250 per night.
