CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – For anyone looking to walk the same hallways as “The Greatest,” you now have that chance. Muhammad Ali’s former mansion in Cherry Hill is available on Airbnb.
The house is over 6,000 square feet, can hold up to 12 guests, and has five beds along with four bathrooms.
“The home has a gentle elegance of a bygone era; the natural world melds seamlessly with the spiritual world. It had to be lovingly renovated for today’s times,” the Airbnb post reads.
The mansion comes equipped with a gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, basketball court, and full-sized tennis court. The five-star rated home is also decorated with a plethora of pictures and memorabilia of the champ.
However, there are restrictions, including no loud music after 11 p.m.; no more than 50 people inside the home; no selling tickets or alcohol; and no DJs.
The home is currently listed at $1,250 per night.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.