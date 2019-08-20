WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs Until 8 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Muhammad Ali


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – For anyone looking to walk the same hallways as “The Greatest,” you now have that chance. Muhammad Ali’s former mansion in Cherry Hill is available on Airbnb.

(credit: Airbnb)

The house is over 6,000 square feet, can hold up to 12 guests, and has five beds along with four bathrooms.

“The home has a gentle elegance of a bygone era; the natural world melds seamlessly with the spiritual world. It had to be lovingly renovated for today’s times,” the Airbnb post reads.

(credit: Airbnb)

The mansion comes equipped with a gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, basketball court, and full-sized tennis court. The five-star rated home is also decorated with a plethora of pictures and memorabilia of the champ.

(credit: Airbnb)

However, there are restrictions, including no loud music after 11 p.m.; no more than 50 people inside the home; no selling tickets or alcohol; and no DJs.

The home is currently listed at $1,250 per night.

(credit: Airbnb)

Click here for more information.

