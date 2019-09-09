PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. News & World Report released their rankings of the top colleges in the country and a local institution made the top 10. The University of Pennsylvania was ranked the sixth-best National University.
The University of Pennsylvania was tied with the University of Chicago and Stanford University at number six.
Villanova University tied for the 46th spot and Lehigh University was ranked the 50th best National University.
New Jersey Police Searching For Person Who Spray-Painted Homemade Crosswalk
Princeton took the top spot for the ninth straight year. They were followed by Harvard University which came in second. Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University all tied for third among the National University rankings.
The rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions from across the U.S., using 15 measures of academic quality.
To see where your school stacks up, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.