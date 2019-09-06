UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say a homemade crosswalk in a Union County, New Jersey neighborhood could be deadly to pedestrians. Union Township police are trying to find the person who spray-painted the wobbly lines at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Brookside Drive.
An officer spotted them on Thursday, which was the first day of school.
Writing on Facebook, police warned the crosswalk is “located on a curve with a grade making it UNSAFE to cross.” Instead, police advise crossing at a nearby intersection which is properly marked.
“With school starting we are interested in keeping everyone safe–this is not a good place to cross the street,” police said in the Facebook post.
Officers would like to find the person who created the crosswalk because they say it is an “act of criminal mischief.”
