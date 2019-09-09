Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A major part of the New Jersey shore received a high honor, Morey’s Piers was named Park of the Year by Amusement Today magazine. This honor came as the magazine handed out its “Golden Ticket” awards.
Amusement Today’s editor-in-chief handpicked Morey’s Piers for what he calls, “50 years of innovation and creative success and for taking the lead in bringing big rides to vacationing families along the Jersey Shore.”
Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania was also among the recipients, they were named the Best Family Park of 2019, by the magazine.
