PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s roving Water Bar kicked off the Delaware River Festival on Saturday morning with a special toast. Drinking tap water and keeping the Delaware River clean were the themes of the day at Penn’s Landing.
Similar events were also held on Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey.
For the next month, programs will be offered to educate the public on the importance of the river to the environment.
Here are some events scheduled for the rest of the month:
Petty’s Island history hike
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: New Jersey Natural Lands Trust at Petty’s Island
Saturday free boating
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Bartram’s Garden
Walnut2Walnut Paddle
When: Sept. 21, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Independence Seaport Museum
For a full list of events scheduled in September, click here.
