PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is going to be fun. Welcome back to Philadelphia, DeSean Jackson. Have yourself a day.
It didn’t take long for Carson Wentz and Jackson to hook up for their first 50-plus yard — a 51-yard strike in the second quarter. Their second connection was even sweeter.
With the Birds trailing 20-14 with 5:07 left in the third quarter, Wentz went deep again to Jackson with another perfectly thrown ball — this time for 53 yards.
He’s baaaaack.#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gjDlm1YvMR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2019
Jackson’s second TD gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead. It was his 31st career touchdown of at least 50 yards. His 30th earlier moved him into second all-time in NFL history.
His second TD grab was his sixth catch on the day for 126 yards. At the time of publishing, he had eight catches for 154 yards.
Meanwhile, Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins are 0-2.
