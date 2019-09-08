  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Philadelphia Eagles’ first touchdown of the year is something fans have been waiting for all offseason. Carson Wentz connected with speedster DeSean Jackson, who outran the defense to score the team’s first touchdown of 2019.

“And it begins…” the Eagles said in a tweet.

The 51-yard score was the 71st career touchdown pass for Wentz.

Eagles fans hope that is the first of many between him and Jackson.

Comments