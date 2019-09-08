Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Philadelphia Eagles’ first touchdown of the year is something fans have been waiting for all offseason. Carson Wentz connected with speedster DeSean Jackson, who outran the defense to score the team’s first touchdown of 2019.
“And it begins…” the Eagles said in a tweet.
And it begins…#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jqKrRJyU11
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2019
The 51-yard score was the 71st career touchdown pass for Wentz.
Eagles fans hope that is the first of many between him and Jackson.
