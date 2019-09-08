Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular 24/7 diner in South Philadelphia will reopen this week after being forced to close because of a fire. Melrose Diner, a staple in the community, will reopen on Wednesday.
A fire forced the diner near 15th Street and Snyder Avenue to temporarily close back on July 24.
The general manager says the diner is going to celebrate the reopening by giving back to the community.
Customers will receive 50% of their bill from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
