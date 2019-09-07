Comments
GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — A 15-year-old high school student is facing charges after threatening to return to school with a gun, Delaware State Police say. The incident happened at Sussex Tech High School on Friday.
Police say Andrew West, of Millsboro, made implicit slang remarks during an altercation at the high school about coming back to school with a gun.
Authorities say West made the statement when staff members at the school intervened in the altercation.
He was arrested on Saturday at his home without incident, police say.
West has been charged with terroristic threatening and was committed to a youth facility on $5,000 cash bail.
