CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in his head outside of a neighborhood grocery store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. out front of De Marco’s Market on the 2700 block of West 12th Street, near Highland Avenue, in Chester on Saturday.
Police say the boy was rushed to an area hospital, where he’ll undergo surgery.
The victim is currently listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how many gunshots were fired.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact police at 610-447-8420.
