



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A number of performers, headlined by Cardi B wowed the crowd on day one of the 8th annual Made in America music festival along the Ben Franklin Parkway. Live Nation and Jay Z’s Roc Nation organized the line up that features 60 musicians for Labor Day weekend in the nation’ birthplace.

“I’m having a great time. This is my first year and there’s many more to come,” one attendee said.

In past years Made in America attracted more than 100,000 people over the two day festival.

Along with the music, those in attendance also look forward to the food.

“We went to the food trucks. The food trucks were there. They’re super amazing,” Dominique Saunders says.

Down the center of the music festival is a community section called “cause village,” it allows 26 non-profit organizations to raise money for their causes of interest, like financially assisting medical patients, criminal justice reform and funding for the Philadelphia Public School District’s music education program.

“Celebrating music education in our schools, trying to tell the community about all the amazing things our kids are already doing. Trying to raise some funds so we can do more some more kids,” Frank Machos from the Philadelphia Public School Department said.

Public safety is always a concern, this year Philadelphia police have patrols along and outside of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to the Art Museum.

Part of that security included road closures which forced some neighbors to navigate.

“It can be a little bit difficult getting in and out of the city but apart from that yeah, it’s great,” Michael Hall said.

“We like it. We like people from all over so it makes the neighborhood lively especially on a holiday weekend,” Jackie Vargas added.

So far, police say they have made no arrest as day one of the festival wraps up.

Travis Scott will headline day two of the festival on Sunday, gates open to the public at 2 p.m.

