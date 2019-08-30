Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Made in America music festival will take over the Ben Franklin Parkway during Labor Day weekend. As crews add the finishing touches on the four stages, Philadelphia police laid out their security plans to keep an estimated 140,000 people attending safe.
Uniformed and plain clothed officers are expected to patrol around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Kelly Drive and the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Authorities have also already blocked off streets prior to the festival’s start.
CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.
