PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are facing charges Thursday in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was killed on the Broad Street Line last year. One of them is the child’s father, Troy Devlin.
Devlin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment of a child and other related charges.
Family friend Jharas Edwards was also charged.
Police say the two men left 7-year-old Aden Devlin unsupervised while he was selling candy on the subway. The boy fell between two subway cars and was run over near the Allegheny Station.
