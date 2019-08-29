



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A fight between two students at a local high school ended with a pregnant student getting kicked in the stomach, according to police. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively to the pregnant 15-year-old girl, her sister and their mother about what happened.

They asked that we disguise their faces out of fear of retaliation.

A fight that started inside a stairwell at Upper Darby High School landed a pregnant 15-year-old in the emergency room.

“It could have been bigger than this, the baby could have died,” she said.

Speaking exclusively to CBS3, the teen says she was walking with her 17-year-old sister when they encountered the 15-year-old alleged female attacker in the stairwell.

They say the pregnant teen was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times in her stomach.

Eyewitness News also spoke with the victim’s sister.

“It’s really upsetting. Why would someone want to attack a person that is pregnant and visibly showing?” the victim’s sister said.

Eyewitness News obtained an image of an Instagram by the alleged attacker, saying “I hope your baby survived that kick.”

The pregnant teen’s mom wants to press charges.

“It was very, very upsetting. I’m still very upset about the whole thing,” the victim’s mother said.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says the fight came from an ongoing feud between two groups of teen girls over the course of at least a year.

“Somebody’s gonna die, because this incident between these two young ladies has been escalating for over a year,” Chitwood said.

As for the pregnant teen, she was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out. The baby is expected to be OK, but she says she is worried about the unborn child’s condition and her safety at school.

“I don’t really want to go back to that school, I don’t really be feeling safe in that school,” the victim said.

The school district has recovered video surveillance of the fight and they are cooperating with police.

So far, no charges have been filed.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.