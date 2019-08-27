Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing $30,000 worth of electronics from the Germantown Friends Select School. Police say the suspects were caught on camera breaking into the school on West Coulter Street between the dates of Aug. 5 and Aug. 9.
The suspects took 16 Mac mini-computers, two 60-inch flat panel televisions, desktop computers and an iPad.
Police say they gained entry into the building from the cemetery and fled towards Germantown Avenue.
The two suspects are believed to be in their mid to late teens.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
