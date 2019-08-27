



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive fire erupted at a church in West Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, causing parts of the building to collapse onto the street. Firefighters are battling the three-alarm blaze at the Greater Bible Way Temple on the 1400 block of North 52nd Street, and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says fire crews will be at the scene the entire night.

“The entire church has been involved in fire,” Thiel said.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:50 p.m.

Video from Chopper 3 showed smoke and flames shooting from the church’s roof and steeple. Smoke is masking the entire area. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Thiel said there were reports that everyone was out of the church at the time of the fire, but one person was transported to the hospital. The person’s condition is not yet known.

The fire is currently not under control as up to 100 firefighters try to contain it. Thiel says firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night.

“This is an active firefight. We will be here the entire night dealing with this active firefight,” Thiel said.

The fire commissioner said the parts of the church have already collapsed and that much of the roof is gone.

“We’re worried about collapses, so there are parts of the building that have already collapsed into it, we have parts of the building collapsed out onto the street, so we’re sort of in a standoff mode,” Thiel said.

Thiel added that it’s possible they might have to evacuate some adjacent buildings.

Philadelphia Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says workers were on the roof of the church when the fire broke out.

There is no word yet on how the fire started. Fire marshals are investigating. ATF Philadelphia is also on the scene.

SEPTA says that due to the fire, trolleys are diverting over Girard Avenue westbound at Lancaster Avenue. The eastbound trolleys will divert at 63rd Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.