KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – A former employee stole $7,000 from a Macy’s department store and then hid in the ceiling for more than five hours before being located by officers, police say. Upper Merion police were called to the King of Prussia Mall after a Macy’s security representative reported a suspicious person inside the closed store around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Once officers had access to the store, they conducted an extensive search of the entire building with help from the K9’s from the Lower Merion, Plymouth Township and Norristown Police Departments.
After almost five-and-a-half hours, Upper Merion patrol officers located the suspect hiding in the ceiling of the first floor.
Philadelphia Police Officers Shoot 2 Dogs Attacking Man In Franklinville, Killing 1
Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Redmond, of Philadelphia, a former employee at the Macy’s location.
He was in possession of $7,000 in cash which he stole from store registers and he also admitted to two other thefts during the month of August, totaling more than $12,000, police say.
He was arrested and brought to the Upper Merion Township Police Department.
Redmond was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $10,000 cash bail.
You must log in to post a comment.