



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a beautiful, cool day for a run. Thousands of people did just that, taking part in the city’s annual “Philly 10K” on Sunday. It’s a race with a strong local feel because its course takes runners through the neighborhoods of South Philadelphia and Center City.

It doesn’t matter where you’re from or whether you’re a beginner or a longtime runner, the Philly 10K gave some 4,500 outdoor enthusiasts like top male finisher Zach Barker an opportunity to lace up their sneakers and hit the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday.

“I feel good. I didn’t know what to expect, but I just felt really smooth and just tried to keep my eyes on the guy in the lead and ended up getting him at the end so I felt awesome,” Barker said.

The six-mile course started at 8th and South Streets, taking racers through parts of South Philly and Center City.

The Philly 10K is underway in South Philadelphia 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VcXvxpAd2X — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 25, 2019

It was quite an experience for folks from out of the area.

“I’ve heard a lot about this race and just the excitement of running through the neighborhoods was one of the factors,” said Kathy Herbach, of central New Jersey.

Top female finisher in the race Megan Krifchin agreed.

“Your community is awesome,” Krifchin said. “I don’t think it was ever a quiet patch at all. You have people with such positive energy and they really push you along.”

The twists and turns through parts of the city was just one of the reasons co-founder Ryan Callahan started the event six years ago.

“There’s a lot of great races in Philadelphia, but there was nothing that brought you the intimacy of what it’s like to run through Philadelphia without any traffic,” Callahan said.

Besides giving people a chance to explore the city in a new light and get fit, race organizers donate part of the proceeds to a different beneficiary each year.

“This year it’s Delaware River Waterfront Corporation,” Callahan said.

Strengthening the community one 10K at a time.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.