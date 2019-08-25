



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are busy investigating multiple shootings on Sunday morning. Officials are searching for the gunman who shot a man to death in Frankford.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of North Penn Street around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

Another man was shot late Saturday night in front of a Chinese takeout restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. last night on the South 66th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital and he was placed in serious condition.

Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot In Head In Kingsessing

Officials are also searching for the gunman who shot a 20-year-old man in the arm in North Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted just before midnight on the 1400 block of West Indiana Avenue.

The victim walked to the hospital and was placed in stable condition.

And the hunt continues for a man who shot a 14-year-old boy in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

The violence unfolded on a playground at W.C. Longstreth Elementary School, barely a week before the start of the school year.

The boy was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect drove off in a burgundy-colored Chevy Malibu.