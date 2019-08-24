PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the back of his head in a Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 5700 block of Willows Avenue in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say the teenager suffered at least one gunshot wound to the back of his head. He may have been shot twice, according to police.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Authorities say it’s unsure if the teen was the intended target.

According to police, the shooter — a male — possibly fled the scene in a burgundy colored Chevrolet Malibu

Five or six shell casings were found on the scene, some in the schoolyard and some in the street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

