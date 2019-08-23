  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Health News, Local, Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research shows that owning a pet may be good for your heart. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic compared the health of 1,700 pet owners to non-pet owners.

They found that owning a pet was linked to better cardiovascular health.

Morris Animal Refuge Page Crashes After Outpouring Interest In Adopting Giant 26-Pound Cat ‘Mr. B’

The greatest health boost was for dog owners.

Researchers believe that is because of the physical activity that they get walking or working out with their dogs.

Comments