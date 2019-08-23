Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research shows that owning a pet may be good for your heart. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic compared the health of 1,700 pet owners to non-pet owners.
They found that owning a pet was linked to better cardiovascular health.
The greatest health boost was for dog owners.
Researchers believe that is because of the physical activity that they get walking or working out with their dogs.
