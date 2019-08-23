



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa (CBS) — The restaurant scene in King of Prussia gives you plenty of cuisines to choose from. From Italian to Indian, Latin to Mediterranean, you can eat around the world in one stop.

While King of Prussia may reign supreme for shopping, its vast cuisine scene beyond the mall food court is nothing to laugh about.

Especially at the King of Prussia Town Center. That is where you can go and nosh on delights from all over the world.

At Founding Farmers, have your fix of more than just farm to table. They offer big plates that celebrate America’s landscape.

Now, if you’re in the mood for Italian, your eyes will love the sight of delights from Davios Northern Italian Steakhouse.

But if you’re in a crunch for time and don’t want to sacrifice the spice, try a taste of India from Choolah.

Around King of Prussia, visitors sure do have it made when it comes to cuisine.

