KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Just outside of the King of Prussia Mall sits a new Italian restaurant that feels as familiar as if you’re having a homemade family meal. CBS3 SummerFest heads to King of Prussia on Friday and to kick off the festivities, we headed to North Italia by the mall.
If you’re dreaming of Italian, a heart marks a spot in King of Prussia for scratch-made pastas, beautifully blistered handmade pizzas and seasonal dishes that make you say wow. And it’s just outside of the mall.
At North Italia, the feeling is family.
