PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot and killed while he was driving in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue just before 9 p.m.
Witnesses tell police two gunmen in a black or dark-colored Ford Taurus opened fire on the victim on the 300 block of Hunting Park Avenue. The victim was shot in the neck and the torso.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s and was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 9:19 p.m.
Police say after the shooting, the victim’s vehicle made a left turn, jumped a curb and crashed through a fence before coming to a rest in a nearby parking lot.
Police say the shooters’ vehicle continued to drive west toward 5th Street and fled the area.
If you have any information about the shooting, call police.
