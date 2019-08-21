Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police say two men were shot in a potential ambush in Upper Darby Wednesday evening. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Richfield Road shortly before 7 p.m.
Police arrived to find a 35-year-old man and a 49-year-old man had been shot. Police say the shooting may have been an ambush.
Police say both men are expected to survive.
Downingtown Priest Accused Of Stealing Nearly $100,000 From Church
No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.