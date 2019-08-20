PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Women’s National Soccer Team has been on a victory tour after winning the World Cup in July. As part of their Philadelphia leg of the tour, Delran native Carli Lloyd stopped by the NovaCare Complex.
Lloyd showed off her elite leg strength as she connected on a 55-yard field goal attempt. The moment was posted to the Eagles’ Twitter account.
“What did you expect? She’s a World Champion,” the tweet said.
What did you expect? She's a World Champion.@CarliLloyd | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kIwHOABMKa
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019
Lloyd also posted a video to her Twitter account, thanking the team for the tips, as if she needed any more kicking tips.
“Thank you to the Eagles for having me out! Thanks to [Justin Tuck] and [Jake Elliot] for the good time and tips,” she said in the tweet.
Thank you to the @Eagles for having me out! Thanks to @JustinTuck @jake_elliott22 @MayorRandyBrown for the good time and tips! 🏈 🎯 #55yd pic.twitter.com/owZ16f46Th
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 20, 2019
The women’s soccer team takes over Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, July 29 as they host Portugal.
