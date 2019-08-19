WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles continue to make fans’ dreams come true this training camp. After two young fans went viral for meeting Carson Wentz and Nelson Agholor, the team helped another fan Monday.

The Eagles hosted veteran Dave Huffman, who was blinded while serving in Vietnam. Ever since, Huffman has relied on the voice of Merrill Reese — 94.1 WIP’s Eagles play-by-play announcer, to follow his Birds.

On Monday, the Eagles tweeted a heartwarming video of Huffman meeting Reese while holding the Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s so great meeting you,” Huffman told Reese.

The Eagles are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices at the NovaCare Complex this week, ahead of Thursday night’s third preseason game.

