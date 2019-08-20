PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reactions from local leaders are rolling in after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross’ abrupt resignation Tuesday. His resignation comes after new allegations of sexual harassment “among the rank and file” were brought to Mayor Jim Kenney’s attention.

Ross was not named in the allegations.

“We are saddened to learn of Commissioner Ross’s sudden resignation. Commissioner Ross has served the rank and file officers and the residents of this city with honor and respect over his three-decade tenure with the department.

“The commissioner has served in every rank of the department and is a shining example that hard work and dedication can lead you to the top of your profession. We will miss his passion and guidance for this great police department.”