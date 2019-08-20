PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reactions from local leaders are rolling in after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross’ abrupt resignation Tuesday. His resignation comes after new allegations of sexual harassment “among the rank and file” were brought to Mayor Jim Kenney’s attention.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Resigns Following Allegations Of Sex Harassment ‘Among Rank And File,’ Mayor Says
Ross was not named in the allegations.
Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby
“We are saddened to learn of Commissioner Ross’s sudden resignation. Commissioner Ross has served the rank and file officers and the residents of this city with honor and respect over his three-decade tenure with the department.
“The commissioner has served in every rank of the department and is a shining example that hard work and dedication can lead you to the top of your profession. We will miss his passion and guidance for this great police department.”
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke
“I am deeply saddened by the news of Police Commissioner Ross’ resignation. I have known and worked closely with Commissioner Ross for decades.
“Rich Ross is an excellent officer and commander of our city’s police force most recently shown in his handling of last week’s crisis in North Philadelphia, where he helped negotiate the surrender of the gunman charged with shooting six officers and subjecting a whole neighborhood to trauma.
“That said, it is very troubling to learn of allegations of sexual harassment and gender and racial discrimination within the department. We must have zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination of any kind within the police department and any city agency. That policy must apply to every city employee, supervisor and leader at all levels of city government.”
What We Know About Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter
CBS3 has also reached out to the mayor’s office, the police department, and the district attorney’s office for comment. No one has given a response just yet.
You must log in to post a comment.