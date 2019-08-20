PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a shocking move, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has resigned. His resignation comes after new allegations of sexual harassment “among the rank and file” were brought to the mayor’s attention.

“New allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination among the rank and file have recently been brought to my attention. While those allegations do not accuse Commissioner Ross of harassment, I do ultimately believe his resignation is in the best interest of the Department,” Kenney said in a statement.

Sources tell CBS3 that a corporal and patrol officer made claims they were discriminated against based on gender and race. Sources say Ross was aware and did not handle the allegations and Kenney felt they should be handled.

#BREAKING details on @PhillyPolice Commissioner Richard Ross resignation. Sources in Mayor @JimFKenney office say a Corporal and Patrol officer made claims they were discriminated against based on gender and race. Commissioner was aware and did not handle the allegations…. — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) August 20, 2019

…the Mayor felt they should be handled. A press conference with the mayor is scheduled for late tomorrow morning. — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) August 20, 2019

Kenney said the city implemented a new sexual harassment prevention policy and that the police department did not take the steps to “address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women — especially women of color.”

“Last summer, the City implemented a new sexual harassment prevention policy and a series of internal reforms designed to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment throughout the government. While rolling out a new policy understandably takes time, I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women—especially women of color. I will be enlisting the help of an independent firm to investigate the recent allegations and to make recommendations to overcome some of the discrimination and harassment within the Department,” Kenney said.

Kenney said he’s “disappointed” in Ross’ resignation because “he’s been a terrific asset to the Police Department and the City as a whole.” He also thanked Ross for his years of service to the city.

“I am grateful for Commissioner Ross’ many years of dedicated service to our City, and the many reforms he brought to the Department. However, I believe new leadership will help us continue to reform the Department and show that racial, ethnic, and gender discrimination simply will not be tolerated,” Kenney said.

The mayor named Christine Coulter, the department’s deputy commissioner, as acting commissioner during the search for a replacement. Coulter has nearly 30 years of law enforcement service.

The move comes as the city is still reeling following last week’s shooting and standoff that left six Philadelphia police officers injured. At the time, Kenney commended Ross and the department following the shooting in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.