Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Philadelphia police are searching for a 19-year-old woman wanted in a deadly double stabbing in the city’s Brewerytown section. Police say the woman allegedly stabbed two other women at Jefferson and 29th Streets, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Philadelphia police are searching for a 19-year-old woman wanted in a deadly double stabbing in the city’s Brewerytown section. Police say the woman allegedly stabbed two other women at Jefferson and 29th Streets, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
They say a 23-year-old woman died after she was stabbed several times. A 28-year-old woman was also stabbed, she’s in stable condition.
Police say they know who they are looking for and a possible motive.
“We are getting some preliminary information that this is a fight that started over social media, but we don’t have the specifics at this time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say they are talking to the alleged suspect’s family in an effort to find her.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.