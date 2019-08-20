HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Governor Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week’s wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff. Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.
He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can’t illegally get a hold of a long gun.
Maurice Hill is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He’s accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a house.
Forensic investigators spent several days at the scene on the 3700 block of North 15th Street. Much of their time was spent prying bullets from walls and trying to account for each of the 100-plus rounds that were discharged during the standoff.
Four other suspects in this case are facing narcotics charges, including possession with the intent to deliver, conspiracy, possession of drugs and paraphernalia charges.
Hill has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 5.
The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.
