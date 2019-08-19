MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his father during a confrontation at their southern New Jersey home earlier this year has been indicted on murder charges. Michael Tedesco also faces counts of felony murder, robbery, burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses in the indictment handed up by a Cumberland County grand jury.
It wasn’t known Monday if the 39-year-old Millville man has retained an attorney.
Prosecutors have said Tedesco repeatedly stabbed his 66-year-old father, Gary, at their Millville home on April 19. Michael Tedesco then allegedly stole cash and fled the scene in his father’s SUV.
Gary’s mother, Stella Tedesco, was knocked to the ground by Michael Tedesco during the altercation, but did not need medical attention.
Michael Tedesco was arrested later that same day. Authorities have said he stopped at another Millville home after leaving his father’s house and changed some of his clothing, leaving behind garments with suspected blood on them.
