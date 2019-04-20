MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death during an altercation in Millville, police say. Police charged Michael Tedesco, 38, of Millville, New Jersey with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and robbery.
The incident happened at a home on the 400 block of Carlton Avenue at 9:44 a.m. Friday.
Police say they found 66-year-old Gary Tedesco, from Millville, New Jersey, dead from apparent stab wounds he received during an altercation with his son, Michael Tedesco.
Gary’s mother, Stella Tedesco, was knocked to the ground by Michael Tedesco during the altercation, but did not need medical attention.
Michael reportedly fled the scene in his father’s vehicle, which officers recovered in the area of 6th and Pine Streets.
Michael was located and arrested in Millville late Friday night.
He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a complaint warrant.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office will be filling for preventative detention.
An investigation is ongoing.