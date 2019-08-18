By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal double shooting at a hotel in New Castle County, Delaware. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Red Roof Inn on the 1100 block of South College Avenue in Newark just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

They say two men were shot.

One was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second man was taken to the hospital by a private car.

Eyewitness News is told his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

