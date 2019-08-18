Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal double shooting at a hotel in New Castle County, Delaware. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Red Roof Inn on the 1100 block of South College Avenue in Newark just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
They say two men were shot.
One was pronounced dead on the scene.
The second man was taken to the hospital by a private car.
Eyewitness News is told his injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
