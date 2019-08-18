  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Phillies news


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration. On a hot, muggy afternoon in Philadelphia with a gametime temperature of 90 degrees, Harper was lifted prior to taking the field in the sixth.

Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, has played in 123 of 124 games this season.

‘Oh My God!’ John Kruk’s Priceless Reaction To Bryce Harper’s Monstrous Walk-off Grand Slam Goes Viral

Harper singled in the fourth inning, pulling up abruptly after rounding first base while considering trying for a double, and also slid hard into second base in the frame while breaking up a double play.

Harper also made a strong throw in the top of the fourth, nailing Austin Hedges at second base as he tried to stretch a single into a double.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments